Gold Medalist Eric Radford, Canada Embraces Openly Gay Athletes

EXCLUSIVE

Justin Trudeau makes gay athletes feel lucky as hell while President Trump and his lackeys make them feel like second-class citizens ... that's the sad truth according to the first openly gay athlete to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

Canada's Eric Radford says he's gotten a hero's welcome after he and figure skating partner Meagan Duhamel won gold this week in PyeongChang.

It's a stark contrast to the drama U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon's dealing with after snubbing Veep Mike Pence, who invited Rippon to meet with him after his bronze win. Rippon declined ... citing Pence's staunch opposition for gay rights (he once referred to gay marriage as "societal collapse").

Check it out ... Radford extends his own invite to Rippon. Guessing he'll definitely accept!