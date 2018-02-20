Dwyane Wade & Gabby 'Black History Month' Dinner ... w/ Chappelle, Kevin Hart

Dwyane Wade: 'Black History Month' Dinner w/ Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart

EXCLUSIVE

Talk about a power dinner ...

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union met up with Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart at one of the fanciest restaurants in Beverly Hills ... and TMZ Sports has the video!

Of course, they were all in town for the NBA All-Star Game -- but when we asked why they all met for dinner, D-Wade joked, "Black History Month!"

Clearly, they're all good friends -- and joked around together after chowing down at Mastro's Steakhouse.

At one point, Kevin told Dwyane that he didn't have his cell phone number anymore -- and Wade joked back, "I got traded and I changed my number!"

They weren't the only superstars in the building last night -- Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock and Usher were also inside!