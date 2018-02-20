NBA's Dejounte Murray Screw All-Star L.A. ... I'm Hitting Hawaii w/ My Crazy Hot GF!

NBA's Dejounte Murray Hits Hawaii with Crazy Hot GF During All-Star Weekend

Spurs baller Dejounte Murray was the real winner of NBA All-Star weekend -- ditching his NBA bros for his INSANELY HOT IG model GF ... and bae-cationing in Maui.

Yeah ... good call.

For all those unacquainted, that's 21-year-old Jilly Anais -- the apple of Dejounte's eye for the past year and change.

Murray and Anais were all over each other at the Four Seasons' Wailea beach -- makin' out and ass cuppin,' splashin' around in the water ... basically what you'd expect from a man with the baddest chick on the island.

Seems like things are getting serious, too. Jilly captioned one of the pics, "Falling head over heels for you is easy" (shout-out to Chris Brown).

Lock it down, young man. Lock it down.