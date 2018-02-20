Paul Marciano Steps Aside from Guess Amid Misconduct Investigation

Paul Marciano Stepping Aside from Guess Duties Amid Co. Investigation

Guess co-founder Paul Marciano is giving up his day-to-day responsibilities as a key executive of his fashion company while it completes a misconduct investigation.

Guess Inc. made the announcement Tuesday, which comes nearly two weeks after Kate Upton detailed allegations of sexual harassment against Marciano.

As we reported ... she claims he groped her breasts and thighs, forcibly kissed her, fired her from shoots and called her a "fat pig" in 2011. He's denied her allegations.

Shortly after coming out with her full story, Kate told us Guess needs to clean house if they really wanted to deal with their issues with women ... suggesting it was a company-wide problem that came from the top down.

As for this latest news ... Guess says Marciano will not be getting paid while he steps aside. He serves as the executive chairman of the co. board as well as its chief creative officer.