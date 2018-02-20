Queen Elizabeth Sits Front Row Next to Anna Wintour for London Fashion Week Show

Queen Elizabeth Stylin' & Profilin' w/ Anna Wintour ... Front Row at LFW!

Queen Elizabeth made a rare appearance on the sidelines of a catwalk as she graced London Fashion Week alongside Anna Wintour ... but she didn't seem that impressed.

The Queen was spotted sitting in the front row Tuesday at Richard Quinn's fashion show, and while a bunch of people -- including Anna -- clapped for the models as they strutted ... Elizabeth seemed to hold back a bit on the applause.

Based on this video, it's unclear if she had just wrapped up a polite Royal mini clap ... but she definitely didn't hold it as long as everyone else. Richard and co. shouldn't feel too bad, though ... apparently she hardly claps for anything.

What's crazier ... this appears to be the first time the Queen of England has attended a show for London Fashion Week. Even at 91 years old ... Elizabeth can still surprise us.