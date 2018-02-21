Jemele Hill I Still Think Trump's a White Supremacist

Jemele Hill says her opinion of Donald Trump has NOT changed -- she still believes he's a white supremacist ... but she probably wouldn't ever tweet that again.

The ESPN star appeared on "The View" on Wednesday and was asked about the tweet that led to her suspension back in October.

"I still stand by what I said," Hill told Meghan McCain ... adding, "I don't think his supporters are white supremacists."

However, Hill says Trump is surrounded by people with similar beliefs -- including Steve Bannon and others who have "played footsie" with white supremacists.

Hill also said if she had to do it over again, she wouldn't have tweeted -- instead she would have gone to ESPN and asked to write a column so she could have explained her position in greater detail.

We spoke with Hill after the show and she told us ESPN has given her the green light to talk about "issues that intersect with race sports culture and politics" in her new role with ESPN's website, the Undefeated.

And since she's a pop culture fanatic, we also asked Hill about comic books and the new "House Party" remake!