Trey Songz Accused of Hitting Girl in the Face

EXCLUSIVE

Trey Songz is being accused of striking a woman he was partying with during NBA All-Star weekend ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the woman filed a police report claiming Trey hit her in the face Saturday night while they were attending a Hollywood Hills party.

She claims Trey got upset because she was talking to another man, and hit her during an argument. We're told she left the party on her own to go to a hospital, and talked to police soon afterward. We're told her injuries were minor.

The case will be reviewed by the L.A. City Attorney to determine if Songz will be charged. We've reached out to his reps ... so far, no word back.

The singer was sued in December for allegedly smacking a phone out of a woman's hand in a Philly strip club.