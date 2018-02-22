Jennifer Lawrence Blasts Harvey Weinstein 'This is What Predators Do'

EXCLUSIVE

Jennifer Lawrence has joined the chorus blasting Harvey Weinstein for suggesting she's fine with his conduct, at least toward her.

Weinstein filed legal docs Wednesday trying to dismiss a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of all women who dealt with the fallen mogul, saying Lawrence had spoken "glowingly" about him and quoting her as saying, "He had only ever been nice to me."

Lawrence tells TMZ, "Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop."

Lawrence goes on ... "For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time's up."

Meryl Streep, who was also mentioned in Weinstein's docs, called Weinstein's legal tactics, "pathetic and exploitative."