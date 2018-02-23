Dennis Graham Drake's Money Is Still Plenty Long After 'God's Plan' Giveaway

Drake's Pockets Just Fine After 'God's Plan' Music Vid ... Says His Dad, Dennis Graham

EXCLUSIVE

Dennis Graham has ZERO concerns about Drake getting down on his luck if he keeps giving away stacks o' money by the millions ... although he's struggling to explain the "God's Plan" bonanza.

We Got Drizzy's pop outside TAO in Hollywood, and asked him about the music video that's helped push the song to the top of the charts. Dennis suggests the money didn't come out of Drake's pocket, but that's not the full story.

Fact is ... the label may have fronted the $996,631.90 for the video, but typically it would eventually recoup that money from Drake. It's basically an advance.

Dennis' description for the financial setup -- "I don't know what happened there." But he knows this ... his son's pockets are all good. It's not clear if he knows Drake told us he's planning to give away even more cash.

BTW ... how smooth is Papa Graham?