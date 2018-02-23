Dick Vitale NCAA Hoops Can Be Fixed 'Pay the Players!!'

Dick Vitale: NCAA Corruption Can Be Fixed, 'Pay the Players!!'

EXCLUSIVE

Dick Vitale says he's heartbroken by the bombshell report uncovering alleged corruption in the NCAA ... but tells TMZ Sports he knows what the org. can do to fix the huge problem.

PAY THE PLAYERS, ALREADY!

We spoke with the college basketball legend about the FBI documents obtained by Yahoo! Sports which appear to show a high-powered sports agency illegally paying high profile players like Markelle Fultz and Miles Bridges while they were in high school and college in hopes of signing them later on.

"It broke my heart," Vitale says about the report ... "It's a blow."

Vitale is concerned the corruption runs much deeper -- pointing out these names were only found after feds raiding ONE agency.

Don't worry ... Dicky V has a solution -- he's calling for the NCAA to let players get paid for appearances, autographs and other profitable ventures while playing in college.

Dicky V says it's not gonna solve the issue 100% ... but it would definitely "minimize" the amount of sleazy money being made under the table.

"(The NCAA) is making zillions of dollars ... why not allow it," Vitale says.

"Let them get paid. I really believe that in my heart, because this has gotten totally out of control right now."