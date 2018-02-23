President Trump Yup, I Got A Bald Spot ... I 'Try Like Hell' To Hide It

Trump Makes Fun of the Bald Spot on His Head During CPAC Speech

Breaking News

Donald Trump has NEVER been self-effacing ... which makes this clip shocking.

Trump actually poked fun at himself and his bald spot, which becomes the center of attention depending on which way the wind blows.

Trump was speaking at CPAC at the Gaylord Convention Center in Maryland. An image of 45 popped up on screens next to the stage, and The Prez took a moment to admire himself, turned around so the audience could behold the sight of hair that covers a massive bald spot.

He didn't have to do it, but he did a callback to the epic photo that unmasked his follicularly-challenged head as he boarded Air Force One in the middle of a windstorm.

Check out what he says. Highly uncharacteristic.