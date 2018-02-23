Winter Olympics Invaded By Streaker ... Nice Penis Pouch!

Olympics Invaded By Fat Streaker with Monkey Penis Pouch

Ever seen a fat guy in a tutu try to streak the Olympics with his wiener tucked firmly in a monkey penis holder? Well, good news ...

That's how it went down at the Men's 1,000m Speed Skating event in Pyeongchang early Friday morning -- and it was glorious.

The dude tried to put on a show at the Gangneung Oval with the words "Peace and Love" written on his chest ... but slipped, fell and BUSTED HIS ASS HARD!

The best part ... it was all captured on video!

A post shared by Maarten Kooij (@mhj.kooij) on Feb 23, 2018 at 3:45am PST

The streaker was reportedly on the ice for several minutes -- so far, it's unclear if he just gave up and left or if he was removed by security.

It's just the latest in a string of naked people invading high-profile sporting events -- just a few weeks ago, a dude busted out breakdancing moves during the Phoenix Open golf tourney in Arizona