Chrissy Teigen's Scalloped Potatoes Made it Through TSA in Tupperware

Chrissy Teigen called an audible on an airport carry-on that paid off big time -- 'cause she was able to bring scalloped potatoes onto her flight without security gettin' fussy.

We got Chrissy heading into LAX Saturday, where just hours before she'd tweeted a very important question at American Airlines ... is ceramic all good with TSA?

If I don’t have a carry-on, can I bring a large ceramic casserole dish of scalloped potatoes on the plane? I am not kidding, is this okay? Is it too blunt/heavy an object? I’ll cry if they throw it away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2018

Luckily, both AA and TSA hit her back letting her know the potatoes were fine in her originally intended casserole dish ... but it sounds like she switched up the container last minute.

Maybe she wanted to play it safe with some good ol' fashioned plastic. Whatever the reason ... the grub got the all-clear, as she quickly pointed out on social media.

Chrissy did ditch a snack beforehand, though -- pawning off some cookies on a photog before walking inside. Better safe than sorry ... you can't press your luck with this stuff.