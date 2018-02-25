Justin Bieber Downsizes With New $17.9 Million WeHo Rental

For most Justin Bieber's new modern crib would be a dream come true, but by Bieber's standards it's a shell of his last place.

The Biebs just secured a new rental ... a $17.9 million crib in West Hollywood above the Sunset Strip. At 6,000 square feet and 3 bedrooms, it's almost half the size of his last pad in Bev Hills, which was a 8,600 square foot, 6 bedroom bachelor pad.

There's a movie theater and the infinity pool looks out on an incredible view of L.A., but the coolest feature has to be the master closet, which looks like it was inspired by a DJ's booth.

The last place set Bieber back $55k a month. Sources say he is shelling around the same for his new digs.