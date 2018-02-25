Sugar Ray Leonard: Floyd's Got a Shot vs. Conor in UFC Bruce Buffer: Hell No!!

Sugar Ray Leonard and Bruce Buffer Bro Out, Then Disagree on Floyd vs. Conor

EXCLUSIVE

Here's video of Sugar Ray Leonard and Bruce Buffer giving daps at LAX ... then giving waaay different takes on how Floyd Mayweather would do against Conor McGregor in the UFC!

The meet-up happened courtesy of our photog -- who spotted the 2 legends randomly crossing paths. (Only in L.A., right??)

Sugar, of course, wasn't about to throw his fellow pugilist under the bus -- saying Floyd's "always" got a shot.

Bruce, on the other hand, was happy to -- telling us why it'd be "a very quick night" for Mayweather inside the Octagon.

But no matter who ya side with, we can all agree on one thing -- Buff and Sugar bro'ing out is pretty great.