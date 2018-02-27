Joe Jonas Sued for Car Accident Your Assistant Wrecked Me!!!

Joe Jonas Sued for Car Accident Involving His Car and His Assistant

Joe Jonas is dealing with the downside of having someone run his errands ... especially if that person allegedly hits someone else with his car.

A woman is suing the DNCE singer, claiming his assistant was driving Joe's 2012 Audi A6 in the heart of Hollywood, when she made a left turn in an intersection that resulted in a collision with the woman. According to the legal docs, it went down in March 2016.

The woman's lawyer, Gerald Marcus, tells us his firm ran the plates and confirmed the Audi was registered to Jonas. We're told no police report was filed and there were no witnesses. It's unclear from the docs if Joe was in the vehicle with his assistant.

Regardless, the woman's suing both Joe and the assistant for negligence, claiming she was injured in the collision and has endured mental and physical pain, incurred medical expenses and lost earnings.

We reached out to Jonas ... no word back so far.