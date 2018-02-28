Dwyane Wade Honors Florida Shooting Victim ... Hits Game-Winner

Dwyane Wade Honors Parkland Shooting Victim on Shoes, Hits Game-Winner

Dwyane Wade paid respect to the 17-year-old Miami Heat superfan killed in the Parkland school shooting by writing the kid's name on his shoes. Then he hit the game-winning shot.

Wade decided to honor Joaquin Oliver -- one of the 17 people killed in the attack -- when he learned Oliver was buried Sunday in Dwyane's #3 Miami Heat jersey.

Clearly, Wade felt inspired -- dropping 15 of the Heat's final 17 points -- including the game-winner -- to seal the 102-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wade also honored his former agent Henry Thomas -- by inscribing his name on his other shoe.

After the game, Wade talked about why he chose to honor Thomas and Oliver.

"Appreciate you noticing that," Wade told reporters.

Father Prime is back in his house and loving it! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JUnkhytQw6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2018

"It's just giving whatever I can to people who believe in me, and especially people who were happy about me coming back here ... who embrace me the way that I only can dream of with me coming back home."

"So just paying some due respect to [Oliver] and his family tonight."