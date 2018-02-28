Republican Senator Praises Warriors Activism Don't Just Shut Up and Dribble!

The Golden State Warriors did NOT visit the White House during their trip to D.C. -- instead, they worked with kids in the community ... and the move is getting praised by a republican senator.

We spoke with John Thune [R-SD] who commended the NBA stars for taking local students to the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

"I just think that they are a bunch of athletes who see themselves also serving the greater cause and I'm glad that they're willing to do that."

"They're willing to help people who are less fortunate than they are and maybe haven't had the breaks in life that they've had."

Of course, the topic of athletes and activism has been all over the news -- after Fox News host Laura Ingraham told LeBron James and Kevin Durant to "shut up and dribble" after they criticized Donald Trump.

By the way, Sen. Thune is a pretty good basketball player himself -- and had a reputation for being the BEST hooping politician in D.C. So, what's his advice for guarding Barack Obama?

