TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Johnny Manziel's Hot Fiancee Thongs Out In Miami

2/28/2018 2:30 PM PST

Johnny Manziel's Hot Fiancee Thongs Out In Miami

Breaking News

Ain't nuthin' but a g-string baby ... and Johnny Manziel loves it!!

The QB hit the beach in Miami for a little fun in the sun with his fiancee, Bre Tiesi -- who turned heads in a tiny electric green bikini ... and it was gooood. 

Manziel has been training his face off for his football comeback -- recently doing sand drills with his former Cleveland Browns teammate, Joe Haden

Of course, Bre looks amazing ... but Johnny looks great, too -- putting back some of the muscle he had lost when he was partying his way out of the NFL. 

Looks like he's taking his comeback seriously -- but seriously, Bre Tiesi for the win. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web