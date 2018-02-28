Johnny Manziel's Hot Fiancee Thongs Out In Miami

Johnny Manziel's Hot Fiancee Thongs Out In Miami

Breaking News

Ain't nuthin' but a g-string baby ... and Johnny Manziel loves it!!

The QB hit the beach in Miami for a little fun in the sun with his fiancee, Bre Tiesi -- who turned heads in a tiny electric green bikini ... and it was gooood.

Manziel has been training his face off for his football comeback -- recently doing sand drills with his former Cleveland Browns teammate, Joe Haden.

Of course, Bre looks amazing ... but Johnny looks great, too -- putting back some of the muscle he had lost when he was partying his way out of the NFL.

Looks like he's taking his comeback seriously -- but seriously, Bre Tiesi for the win.