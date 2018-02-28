Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Boobs & Baby Bump on Display ... Keepin' Up in Japan!!!

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Do Tokyo in Serious Style

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are making Tokyo their personal catwalk ... stuntin' all over the city in some pretty revealing fashions.

The double K krew are over in Japan, shooting for 'KUWTK,' and the sisters went on a daytime shopping spree Tuesday, before stepping out in some seriously stylish outfits at night.

Kim and Khloe channeled some Yeezy vibes during the day -- long trench coats, body-hugging short dresses, etc. -- but they switched it up when the sun went down.

One interesting wardrobe choice here -- a very pregnant Khloe, who opted for the exact opposite of traditional maternity wear.

Can't argue though, it's working for her!