Packers' Aaron Jones Pleads No Contest in Weed Case, License Revoked

Packers running back Aaron Jones just got punished for his October arrest -- driving while high on weed -- and it's gonna cost him driving privileges for 6 months.

Jones was initially pulled over in Green Bay on Oct. 1 for going 79 mph in a 55. During the stop, the officer smelled weed.

And after Jones bombed a field sobriety test, he admitted on camera "I was smoking it."

The 23-year-old was initially charged with operating a vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, speeding and operating without a valid license. In exchange for pleading no contest to the weed charge, the remaining 2 charges were dropped.

Along with losing his license, Jones will have to pay a $1,047 fine and undergo drug assessments to make sure he doesn't mess up again.

Don't smoke and drive people.