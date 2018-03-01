Carmelo, CP3 & IT Diddy Made Our Sons Supermodels!

Carmelo, Chris Paul & Isaiah Thomas: Diddy Made Our Sons Supermodels!!

Breaking News

Diddy's kids clothing line just got A LOT more baller -- 'cause his newest models are the spawn of 3 of the NBA's biggest superstars!!

The WAGs of Carmelo Anthony (La La), Chris Paul and Isaiah Thomas just shared the first look of their sons as the faces of Sean John Kids ... and we gotta say, these boys flyyyyy.

The starting 4:

-- Melo's kid, Kiyan, in white

-- CP3's kid, Chris II, in black

-- IT's kids, Jaiden and James, in red and blue

La La showed love to Puff for making it happen ... and you know it's only a matter of time before these young kings get scouted by BBB.