WWE Legend Sunny Busted for DUI Twice In 2 Weeks ... Friends Concerned

WWE Legend Sunny Busted for DUI Twice In 2 Weeks

EXCLUSIVE

Another sad twist in the Sunny arrest situation ... we've learned the WWE Hall of Famer was arrested for DUI on two separate occasions before she was thrown in jail this week.

According to police record, 45-year-old Sunny -- real name Tammy Sytch -- was busted in New Jersey on January 23 around 8:53 PM. The incident is Sytch's 4th DUI citation that we know of.

But Sytch got into more trouble on Feb. 2 ... when she was involved in a car accident in NJ around 8:52 AM. Cops say she fled the scene -- but was tracked down and later cited for DUI, as well as leaving the scene of an accident.

Her total DUI count at this point is 5 -- with 3 DUI arrests in 2015 alone.

As we previously reported, Sytch is currently behind bars in New Jersey for other charges -- which include being a fugitive of justice stemming from prior convictions.

FYI, Sytch's rap sheet also includes 5 arrests from 2012 where she was busted for things like burglary and crimes related to domestic violence.

The last time we spoke with Tammy was right about this time last year ... when she was going to rehab to clean herself up. She seemed to be in a good place at the time but things clearly took a turn for the worse.