Kenny Smith Calls J.R. Smith's Soup Throwing Incident 'Ultimate Disrespect' to Damon Jones

EXCLUSIVE

Kenny Smith says J.R. Smith's soup-throwing incident could create some MAJOR issues with the Cavs' chemistry ... telling TMZ Sports J.R.'s actions will affect the whole team.

We spoke with the Jet about J.R.'s 1-game suspension for reportedly hurlin' soup at Cleveland asst. coach Damon Jones ... and Kenny calls it "the ultimate disrespect" for not solving his issue with words.

Kenny says it's still possible for the Cavs to move on from it ... but admits, "J.R. made it hard on everybody. He made it hard on LeBron."

As for the length of the suspension ... the Jet says there's one big detail that should determine whether it was a fair punishment.