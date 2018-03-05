Bill Cosby Judge Says ... Sorry Ensa Died, But Retrial's a Go

Bill Cosby Loses Bid to Get Sexual Assault Retrial Dismissed

Breaking News

Bill Cosby didn't get any sympathy points from the judge who will preside over his new trial ... His Honor rejected his bid to get the case tossed.

The disgraced comedian was in court Monday in Norristown, Pennsylvania where his lawyer, Tom Mesereau, tried to get the case tossed. The judge offered his condolences and then rejected Mesereau's bid.

TMZ broke the story ... Cosby's daughter, Ensa, died in Massachusetts last week of renal failure.

As we reported ... prosecutors are trying to convince the judge to add 19 of his sexual assault accusers to the case. The judge said he'll issue a written decision on whether to allow that to happen. The new trial's set for April 2.