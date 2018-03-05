Gary Oldman's Ex-Wife Well Done Academy Giving Oscars to 2 Alleged Abusers!

Gary Oldman's Ex-Wife Slams Academy for His and Kobe's Oscar Wins

EXCLUSIVE

Gary Oldman's ex-wife would like to give the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences the Oscar for Best Hypocrite for doling out awards to her former hubby and Kobe Bryant.

Donya Fiorentino -- who was Gary's 3rd wife and married to him for 4 years -- expressed frustration with the Academy Monday on the heels of her ex and Kobe walking away with golden statues ... Best Actor and Best Animated Short, respectively.

She tells TMZ ... "Congratulations, Gary and congratulations to the Academy for awarding not one but two abusers with Oscars. I thought we had evolved. What happened to the #MeToo movement?"

Fiorentino accused Gary in '01 of physically and emotionally abusing her during their marriage -- and claimed in court docs that he once beat her with a phone. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Gary said they were struggling over the phone, and that it accidentally hit her when he let go.

As for Kobe ... he was accused of raping a woman in 2003. The NBA star was charged and brought to trial, but the case fell apart when the alleged victim wouldn't cooperate. He reportedly settled the case for $5 mil, but he denies ever paying her.