Lil Wayne Ordered to Take DNA Paternity Test

Lil Wayne's finally ready to get Maury Povich on standby ... because he's about to find out if he's the daddy of a kid the mom says is Wayne's son.

The rapper has been ordered to submit to DNA paternity testing to determine once and for all if he fathered a son with Keiotia Watson. We broke the story ... Keiotia filed legal docs in 2015 to establish paternity and get child support.

Keiotia claims she had a sexual relationship with Wayne in 2001. The child, Dwayne Brown, is now 16. Wayne has denied he had a sexual relationship with her.

A Louisiana judge ruled in her favor and ordered Weezy to fork over $5k a month, but he never paid up ... claiming he was never served with legal papers. The previous judgment was tossed and a new trial's been ordered.

