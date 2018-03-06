Giancarlo Stanton Greased Up and Topless ... Say Cheese!

Giancarlo Stanton Greased Up and Topless, Say Cheese!

Here's NY Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton making you feel inferior ... showing off his insane, jacked physique in a topless photo shoot.

Stanton flexed out for Men's Health magazine (on stands now) -- which included the shirtless pics as part of an article about Giancarlo's recovery from that insane 2014 at-bat where he took a fastball to the face.

Giancarlo opened up about the hospitalization, how he couldn't eat regularly for a month and how pitchers tried to exploit his post-traumatic stress from the incident after he returned.

"For two years, pitchers would throw up and in to scare me," Stanton said ... "Just to get me thinking about that. I was aware of it. But in terms of messing with me as a hitter, it never did."

