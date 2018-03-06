TMZ

Giancarlo Stanton Greased Up and Topless ... Say Cheese!

3/6/2018 7:20 AM PST

Breaking News

Here's NY Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton making you feel inferior ... showing off his insane, jacked physique in a topless photo shoot. 

You're welcome. 

Stanton flexed out for Men's Health magazine (on stands now) -- which included the shirtless pics as part of an article about Giancarlo's recovery from that insane 2014 at-bat where he took a fastball to the face. 

Giancarlo opened up about the hospitalization, how he couldn't eat regularly for a month and how pitchers tried to exploit his post-traumatic stress from the incident after he returned. 

"For two years, pitchers would throw up and in to scare me," Stanton said ... "Just to get me thinking about that. I was aware of it. But in terms of messing with me as a hitter, it never did."

Crazy, right? 

But, not as crazy as the dude's Adonis-like bod. 

Feel guilty about skipping the gym this morning? 

