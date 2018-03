Senator Jeff Flake Insinuates He'll Run for Prez in 2020

Senator Jeff Flake will not answer the question -- will he challenge Donald Trump in the 2020 primaries -- but he makes it pretty clear he's noodling the idea.

We got the Arizona Republican Monday at Reagan National Airport and pressed him on the rumors he's going after Trump. Trump has already named his manager for his re-election campaign.

Check out his smile and listen as our photog presses Flake. We didn't get a yes or no, but something meaningfully in between!