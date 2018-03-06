Jeremy Meeks Cuts Divorce Deal Agrees to Pay Child Support

Jeremy Meeks Strikes Divorce Deal, Agrees to Pay Child Support

Jeremy Meeks will be a little lighter in the pockets ... because he's agreed to pay child support.

Jeremy struck a deal in his divorce case and will pay his estranged wife, Melissa, $1,000 a month, and that's retroactive to November 1, 2017 ... meaning he's gotta pony up 4 months worth of support.

Jeremy and Melissa also agreed to joint legal custody of 9-year-old Jeremy Jr., who will spend 30% of his time with his dad. Good news for Jeremy? He doesn't have to pay spousal support.

Melissa's attorney, Lisa Bloom, tells us, "We are pleased that we were able to get Melissa child support in an amount 25% above legal guidelines. And the parties have worked together to come up with a reasonable child custody and visitation schedule, as parents should."

TMZ broke the story ... the 2 sides were ordered to mediation, but everyone was a no-show because the sides were trying to hammer out a deal. Deal's done, but the judge still needs to sign off.