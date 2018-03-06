NFL's Letroy Guion Arrest Warrant Issued Over Hawaiian Birthday Debacle

NFL's Letroy Guion: Arrest Warrant Issued Over Hawaiian Birthday Debacle

EXCLUSIVE

File Under: "Trouble In Paradise"

Ex-Green Bay Packers lineman Letroy Guion is a wanted man in Hawaii -- after a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest stemming from a very boozy birthday party.

As we previously reported, the 30-year-old NFL player was arrested for DUI in Waikiki on June 21 ... which happens to be his birthday.

Problem is ... Guion was ordered to appear in court on March 5 -- but didn't show. Oops.

The judge didn't appreciate getting the cold shoulder -- and immediately revoked the guy's bond and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The DUI arrest has been a nightmare for Guion -- he was cut by the Packers right after the arrest and hasn't been picked up by a new team.

We reached out to Guion's attorney ... so far, no word back.