Andre Berto: Canelo's Steroids Meat Excuse Smells Kinda Fishy

Here's another episode of "Reading Between the Lines," starring Andre Berto ... who's basically calling BS on Canelo Alvarez﻿ for blaming his failed steroids test on contaminated cow meat.

Look, Berto gets it -- beef from Mexico has a history of making athletes piss hot. The boxing star tells TMZ Sports he was even warned about the juicy cows south of the border before competing in the '04 Olympics.

That said, there's 1 reason Berto ain't buying it -- "[Canelo's] been living in Mexico all his life. He's been tested plenty of times and this has never happened."

So, does that make Canelo a cheater? We asked ...