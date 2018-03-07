Peyton Manning To Papa John's: I'm Out!!

Peyton Manning has officially sold off his stake in 31 Denver-area Papa John's stores -- and he completed the move just days before Papa and NFL broke up.

As we previously reported, Manning first acquired 21 locations back in 2012 -- and they CRUSHED IT in the first year, Employees called the sales boom the "Peyton Factor."

He acquired 10 more locations over the years -- but just last month, Manning decided to hang up his apron and leave Papa's pizza biz.

A rep for the company confirmed the move and described Manning's run with Papa's as six successful and rewarding years."

So, who bought Peyton's Papa's? Those stores went to another franchisee who already has a bunch of stores.

"The franchisee that purchased the market is excited about the future of our business and assumed ownership of all Papa John’s locations in the Denver, Co., market on Feb. 26, 2018."

The move came just says before the NFL and Papa John's made a "mutual decision" to end their sponsorship deal as the official pizza of the league.

No word on what Manning plans to do with his pizza money next.