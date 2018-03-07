Tommy Lee 911 Call Fiancee Freaked Out 'He's Got Guns in his Room'

Tommy Lee 911 Call, Fiancee Freaked Out & Says Son Has Guns

Tommy Lee's fiancee, Brittany Furlan, freaked out after he got knocked out by his son, Brandon, because Brandon had guns in his room.

TMZ's obtained audio from the 911 call Tommy's fiancee made Monday after Tommy and Brandon got into a fight ... that ended with Tommy knocked out unconscious and bleeding after his son allegedly sucker punched him.

In the call you can hear Brittany tell the emergency dispatcher that she locked the door after the altercation because "my stepson has guns in his room." She eventually told the dispatcher to cancel the paramedics en route after Tommy regained consciousness, but they still insisted on coming.

We broke the story ... Brandon took offense to Tommy posting funny pictures of his mom, Pamela, on social media. Brandon texted Tommy to take them down. He shot back and that escalated the fight.