Aly Raisman Drops 'Survivor' Swimsuit For Child Sex Abuse Awareness

Aly Raisman Drops 'Survivor' Swimsuit for Child Sex Abuse Awareness on Women's Day

Breaking News

Aly Raisman is steppin' up for causes that hit close to home on women's day -- and she's lookin' damn good doin' it.

The Team USA star -- who took Larry Nassar ﻿to task at his sexual assault trial -- just debuted a "survivor" swimsuit by Aerie ... a women's clothing brand dedicated to body positivity.

But Aly says the super-scoop 1-piece was designed with an even greater purpose in mind -- to raise awareness for all the kids victimized by sexual abuse ... just like her and the hundreds of gymnasts who Nassar targeted.

100% of the cash spent on the suits is going to Darkness to Light ... an organization "empowering adults to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child's sexual abuse."

FYI, Raisman sued the U.S. Olympic Committee last week over the "serial molestation, sexual abuse and harassment" she suffered at the hands of Nassar ... and she's been actively campaigning to make sure an atrocity like the Nassar scandal never happens again.

Respect.