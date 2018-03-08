Tommy Lee My Ungrateful Son Is the Problem ... NOT My Drinking!!!

Tommy Lee Says Booze is Not a Problem, Pamela's Lying and Brandon Needs to Learn a Lesson

Tommy Lee is calling BS on his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, saying he doesn't have a booze problem ... and insisting his drinking has nothing to do with Brandon punching him.

Tommy tells TMZ ... Pamela's allegation he is an alcoholic is off base. In a statement he says, "Do I drink more than the average Joe? Yes. Have I ever hurt my sons or acted out of turn with them because of my drinking? No." He adds, "No matter how much people wanna pin me as this deviant alcoholic abuser, that isn't me. I'm a happy fun loving guy."

As we reported, Pam claims Tommy's fianceé, Brittany Furlan, keeps Tommy drunk all day. Brittany tells us, "That's insane. Tommy is a grown up and makes his own decisions."

As for Brandon knocking him out, Tommy says, "When I stood up he pushed me into a wall. I didn't want to hit my son. I never have and I never will." He says he simply wanted Brandon to apologize "to show that he actually felt bad, but he doesn't." He also thinks his sons haven't had to struggle -- "I want them to get jobs, not their inconsistent modeling and acting work here and there that doesn't make enough money for them to survive."

He doesn't mention Pam by name, but insinuates she turned their 2 sons against him -- "Because I was on tour working; making money to pay for their private schools and their cars, and their future, so they spent time with their mother. She became the hero. And I've come to peace with that."