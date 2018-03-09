Tori Spelling Reservations for 7

Tori Spelling and Entire Family Grab Dinner Days After Welfare Check

Tori Spelling and her husband put on a united front -- with 5 mini-me's in tow -- just days after he called cops to check on her.

Tori and hubby Dean McDermott brought the entire brood to break bread at Black Bear Diner Friday in Tarzana ... looking like a close-knit fam bam. It's a stark contrast to what's unfolded in the last 9 days.

TMZ broke the story ... Dean called cops Wednesday to check on Tori after she left home with one of their kids. It's unclear what had Dean so worried. Cops created a huge scene when they tracked down Tori at a doctor's office. They spoke to her and determined a crime hadn't been committed.

As we reported ... Dean called 911 last week to report she was having some sort of breakdown.