Chris Brown Accuser Records Single About Settlement

Chris Brown Vegas Battery Accuser Records Single About Settlement

The woman who accused Chris Brown of punching her in the face in a Vegas hotel has turned her experience into a single that takes a ton of jabs at Chris.

We've got audio from Liziane Gutierrez's "Seventy Grand" -- and while Gutierrez never names Brown specifically -- the song's lyrics are an exact recount of Brown's alleged attack.

"What is that you've been smoking? Does everybody know that you been getting high, getting high? I guess that's why you wanna fight. I end up with a black eye."

TMZ broke the story ... Gutierrez sued Brown in 2016 after she claimed he punched her in the eye and took her phone after she tried to snap his pic during a private party in his Palms Hotel suite.

The two settled the case privately, and we're told preliminary amounts were as high as $70,000 ... but a source to Brown told us it eventually settled for much less.

As far as Liziane's new single is concerned, $70k seems to be the magic number.