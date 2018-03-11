Kendall & Kylie Jenner Eviction Notice a Huuuuuge Mistake Leasing Co. Says: Our Bad!!!

Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Eviction Notice Was a Simple Mistake

Kendall and Kylie Jenner got an eviction notice because someone royally screwed up ... and now the leasing company's apologizing for the goof.

You might recall there were reports Kendall and Kylie's company got slapped with a notice at their NYC office ... claiming the sisters had fallen behind on rent to the tune of more than $57k and had 5 days to pay or get the hell out.

But, a rep for the leasing company tells TMZ ... it never should have happened. The company says, "There was a miscommunication due to a change in invoice procedures that led to this confusion. We apologize for any negative press the Kendall + Kylie brand has received."

The leasing company went on to say, "They have always been respectful and in good standing tenants."

Case closed.