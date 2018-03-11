Nick Gordon Arrested For Domestic Violence

Nick Gordon Arrested Again for Domestic Violence

Nick Gordon, who has been under the microscope for years in the death of Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina, has been arrested for domestic violence.

Gordon was arrested by cops in Seminole, Florida for an incident referred to as "battery-touch or strike." It is listed as a domestic violence case. He posted a $500 bond, but has not been released as of yet.

As TMZ reported, Gordon was under scrutiny in connection with Bobbi Kristina's death in 2015. There were allegations of domestic violence in the house just before she was found dead in a bathtub.

The investigation has never been closed. Gordon lost a wrongful death suit and is on the hook for $36 million to Bobbi Kristina's estate.

Gordon was also arrested in June, 2017 for domestic violence involving a new girlfriend, but the woman stopped cooperating and the charges were dropped.