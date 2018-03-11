Robert Griffin III Miami Honeymoonin' ... Now Serving Cakes

Robert Griffin III and Wife Play Volleyball in Miami After Getting Married

Robert Griffin III went straight from the altar to the beach with his new wife for a little volleyball ... and a major love tap.

Newlyweds RGIII and Grete Sadeiko hit up Miami Beach Sunday a day after tying the knot in town. They seemed to be kickin' ass as a team on the sand ... Grete was showing off a lot of ass, too, which didn't go unnoticed by her NFL star hubby.

This is RG's second marriage. Grete gave birth to their daughter last summer -- he's got another kid with his ex-wife, Rebecca Liddicoat. They finalized their divorce last year.

The ceremony was super romantic, with RG3 and Grete sharing a dance to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." Griffin was decked out in a light blue tux, and Grete went with a traditional bride's dress.

He shouted out his spouse afterward, calling her his hero all along.

Congrats to the happy couple!