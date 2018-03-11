Robert Griffin III and Wife Play Volleyball in Miami After Getting Married

Robert Griffin III went straight from the altar to the beach with his new wife for a little volleyball ... and a major love tap.
Newlyweds RGIII and Grete Sadeiko hit up Miami Beach Sunday a day after tying the knot in town. They seemed to be kickin' ass as a team on the sand ... Grete was showing off a lot of ass, too, which didn't go unnoticed by her NFL star hubby.
This is RG's second marriage. Grete gave birth to their daughter last summer -- he's got another kid with his ex-wife, Rebecca Liddicoat. They finalized their divorce last year.
The ceremony was super romantic, with RG3 and Grete sharing a dance to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." Griffin was decked out in a light blue tux, and Grete went with a traditional bride's dress.
He shouted out his spouse afterward, calling her his hero all along.
Congrats to the happy couple!