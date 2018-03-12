Johnny Manziel Says He'd Love to Be Tom Brady's Backup

Johnny Manziel Back Up Tom Brady?! ... Hell Yes!

Johnny Manziel says backing up Tom Brady for the Patriots would be a dream come true for him -- telling TMZ Sports, "I'll go to New England in a heartbeat!"

Manziel was reacting to NFL Network's Nate Burleson who recently spelled out why he thinks Johnny going to N.E. actually makes sense.

Clearly, Johnny's all about it!

Manziel was out at The Nice Guy in L.A. over the weekend -- sober and in a great mood. He also talked about all the big topics in the NFL ... from the Browns to the Broncos to his friend, Mike Evans.

"He got PAAAAAAAIIIIDDDDD," Manziel said -- clearly fired up for his old Texas A&M receiver who just inked a 5-year extension worth up to $82.5 MILLION!

As for the Browns, Johnny seems optimistic about their future after making some blockbuster trades last week -- but only because ya can't get any worse than 0-16.

"Anything is better than what they were!"

Johnny also talks about his friendship with Von Miller and how they support each other off the field.