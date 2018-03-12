Nicole Murphy Not Ruffling Feathers Just My Pink Bikini!!

Nicole Murphy Sizzles in Ruffled Bikini in Miami Beach

Nicole Murphy can dip into all the pools she wants -- as she did in Miami this weekend -- but it won't make her any less sizzling hot.

Nicole slayed in a pink ruffled bikini Sunday, seemingly continuing what we've dubbed her "50 Never Looked So Good" tour. It's been rolling since the night we got her out celebrating the half-century mark.

Hair and nails done? Of course. Matching jewelry? Ditto. Shades on standby? Check. The whole ensemble does some serious wonders.

But then, again ... Nicole can turn any scene into an absolute smoke show. Literally, anything. Remember her pumping gas? Or, when she actually upstaged a freaking movie premiere? We rest our case.

OK, one last question ... how in the hell is Nicole still single?!