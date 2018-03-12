Page Kennedy Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

Page Kennedy Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

EXCLUSIVE

"S.W.A.T." star Page Kennedy has been arrested for felony domestic violence ... TMZ has learned.

The 41-year-old actor, whose credits include "Bones" and "Cold Case," was allegedly in a fight at his home Saturday night with a woman. Law enforcement tells TMZ the verbal argument turned physical and someone called 911.

When cops arrived they discovered the alleged victim had minor injuries, and that was enough for cops to cuff Kennedy and take him to the station.

He was held on $50,000 bail. He was released Sunday.