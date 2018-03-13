Adrian Peterson Says Houston Texans Is Dream Destination

Adrian Peterson My Dream Team? Houston Texans!

EXCLUSIVE

This is gonna be music to J.J. Watt's and Deshaun Watson's ears ... one of the greatest running backs of all time tells TMZ Sports his "dream scenario" would be to sign with the Houston Texans!

With Adrian Peterson and the Arizona Cardinals officially parting ways, we spoke with AP about his NFL future ... specifically where he wants to play next.

"Obviously, being back home would be awesome," Peterson said ... "Houston has always been a team I've thought about."

Not only was Peterson born and raised in Palestine, Texas (about 150 miles from Houston) -- he also owns a famous 10,500 square foot mansion in the Houston area.

"Being back here at home where I work out every day. My family is here. My family is close. My mom is here. Being around her a little more during this time [in my life] would be even more a cherry on top."

Peterson says it doesn't hurt that the Texans are stacked on both sides of the ball.

"The defense is incredible, obviously. Good division to be in. Good young quarterback, receivers, Hopkins! It's a lot of talent there as well."

The hole for Houston seems to be the running back spot -- no one on the team rushed for more than 900 yards last year.

Your move, Texans ...