Caitlyn Jenner to Kurt Busch: I'll Show You Mine ... If You Show Me Yours!

CARS! WE'RE TALKING ABOUT CARS!!!

... 'Cause Caitlyn Jenner and NASCAR stud Kurt Busch spent some time checking out each other's hot rides in front of Nobu in Malibu Monday night and we've got the video!!

Caitlyn arrived in her $176k tricked out purple Porsche 911 GT3 RS (NICE!) ... and Kurt showed up in his $500,000 Ford GT supercar (REALLY NICE!).

Both Caitlyn and Kurt are car fanatics -- and were both impressed with each other's whips.

We're told Jenner and Busch know each other through mutual friends and Kurt has invited Caitlyn to some of his events.

The bigger question ... who would win in a race?

Caitlyn's Porsche can go from 0 to 60 in 3.1 SECONDS!

Kurt's Ford GT? 2.9 SECONDS!!!!!!

Bottom line ... both of these cars will SMOKE whatever you drive. So, don't get any ideas!