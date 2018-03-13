Donald Trump Fundraiser Held at Home of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Owner

Donald Trump Fundraiser Held at Home of Tampa Bay Bucs Owner

Donald Trump will be rubbing elbows with his supporters in one of the ritziest gated communities in Southern California.

TMZ has learned the fundraiser will go down at the home of Ed Glazer, the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He lives in the super exclusive Beverly Park community in Beverly Hills.

Our sources say it was first billed as a "victory party" but later changed to a fundraiser.

Glazer has commissioned a company to install tents for the occasion -- a 40x50, a 40x40 and a 10x15. There are 64 guests who are invited for the event which will be held sometime between 5 and 10 PM.

The price of admission ... minimum $35,000 per person, with a top price of $250,000.

Glazer donated $250,000 to Trump's Inauguration Committee and also reportedly gave $50,000 to the Trump Victory Joint Fundraising Committee.