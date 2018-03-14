Johnny Manziel Married Bre Tiesi In Private Wedding Ceremony

Johnny Manziel Marries Bre Tiesi In Private Wedding Ceremony

Johnny Manziel is officially a MARRIED MAN -- tying the knot with Bre Tiesi in a very quiet private ceremony, TMZ Sports has learned.

Manziel had popped the question to Tiesi in March 2017. The 25-year-old has credited Bre with turning his life around and getting him cleaned up after years of craziness.

We had noticed the two were wearing rings recently that appeared to be wedding bands -- and now, sources connected to the couple tell us they have indeed traded "I do's."

In fact, sources tell us Tiesi plans on taking Manziel's last name.

We're told the ceremony took place at a California courthouse. Unclear if it was just Johnny and Bre, or if a few other people attended as well.

Sources tell us the couple hasn't ruled out a wedding celebration later this year.

It's been a big year for Johnny who's been training like crazy with some of his NFL friends including Joe Haden in an effort to get back to the NFL.

He'll finally get back on the field when the Spring League begins in two weeks.

Mazel tov!