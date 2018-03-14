Floyd Mayweather Has Legit Wrestling Skills, Say TMT Bodyguards

Floyd Mayweather Has Legit Wrestling Skills ... Says TMT Bodyguards

"Don't sleep on Floyd Mayweather" when it comes to MMA ... because the guy can REALLY wrestle -- so says Floyd's hired muscle.

We spoke with Floyd's personal private security force -- Jizzy Mack and Greg La Rosa -- and asked them how their boss is prepping for his MMA debut.

The guys say they haven't seen Floyd training with UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley yet -- but acknowledge "he's a beast" and would definitely be the man to get Floyd UFC-ready.

But, the most interesting part ... both guys claim Floyd has legit ground skills.

"Floyd's tough all around ... he can wrestle."

These guys spend MOST of their lives right by Floyd's side -- from traveling to the gym -- and they would know how Floyd's been training for his rumored transition into MMA.

As for Tyron, he says he's spoken with Floyd and agreed to train him -- and even spelled out how his training camp would go on "The Hollywood Beatdown."