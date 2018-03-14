Deputy Press Secretary: White House Has 'Very High Stakes' March Madness Pool

March Madness White House Has 'High Stakes' Pool ... Says Deputy Press Sec.

Trump's White House ain't playin' when it comes to March Madness -- so says Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah, who tells TMZ Sports a "very high stakes" pool is ON for the tourney.

You might remember -- Donald caused quite a stir last year when he broke Obama's tradition and didn't fill out a bracket.

So ... does this Oval Office pool signal a change of heart for POTUS??

Raj wouldn't say ... but he did reveal his pick -- and told us D.C.'s other power players are split on who's going all the way.

Before you call foul -- Shah did NOT say cash was involved. Plus, it seems like an Executive Order covers them anyway.